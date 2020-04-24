NMC Health (LON:NMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.00

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 4000000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

NMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,236.25 ($42.57).

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 825.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,591.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90.

In other NMC Health news, insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total value of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76).

About NMC Health (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

