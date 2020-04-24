Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.25, 10,941,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,492,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBL. Barclays upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.