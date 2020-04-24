Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Noble shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 237,073 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NE. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Noble by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Noble by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

