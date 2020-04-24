North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.