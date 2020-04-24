North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.67% of Collectors Universe worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLCT. ValuEngine raised Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of CLCT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $18.88. 50,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,620. The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

