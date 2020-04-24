North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,383,000 after acquiring an additional 152,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 11,071,347 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

