North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.92% of Eastern worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Eastern during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastern by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eastern by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EML. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Eastern stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. Eastern Co has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,224.00. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.