North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

