North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit