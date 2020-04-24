North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,335. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

