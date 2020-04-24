North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.55. 2,018,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

