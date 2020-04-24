North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,816 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 365,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 202,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

WHG remained flat at $$22.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,076. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $27,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,209.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,386.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.