North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,198 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,172. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.