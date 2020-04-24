North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 23,743 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.48. 6,254,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,879,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

