North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 340 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

MMM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

