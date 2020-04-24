North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 750 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.29% of York Water worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of York Water stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 37,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $546.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. York Water Co has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.