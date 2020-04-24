North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,445,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

