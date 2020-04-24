Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Trust stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

