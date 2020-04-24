Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,912 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,549. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

