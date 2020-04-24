NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. NorthWestern also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

