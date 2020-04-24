NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

NWE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 10,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

