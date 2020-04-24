Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.15

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 818500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 59.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Norvista Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norvista Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.