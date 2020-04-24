Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.42, 155,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 122,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
