Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.42, 155,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 122,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.