Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

