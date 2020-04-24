Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

NYSE NCB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.