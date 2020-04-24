NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.57. 6,658,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643,858. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average of $235.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.