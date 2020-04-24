OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

OFG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $72,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

