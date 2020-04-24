OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,105 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.35% of OGE Energy worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 65,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

