Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Raised by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 362.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,681 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Oshkosh worth $33,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $80,163,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after acquiring an additional 741,027 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 12,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,611. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

