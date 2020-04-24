Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.29, 64,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,088,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Cfra upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $420.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.