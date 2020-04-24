Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £2,675.43 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £2,675.43 ($3,519.38).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 482 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 438 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60).

On Friday, January 31st, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 445 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09).

Shares of LON OXB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 729 ($9.59). The company had a trading volume of 141,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 577.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 602.58. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

