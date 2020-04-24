Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 3807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 69.01%. Pacific Alliance China Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -261.66%.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance China Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit