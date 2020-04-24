Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 3807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 69.01%. Pacific Alliance China Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -261.66%.

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

