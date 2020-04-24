Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.29. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,804,220 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

