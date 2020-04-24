Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.15

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.65 ($0.19), with a volume of 4118926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.37.

In other news, insider Cobus Loots bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.