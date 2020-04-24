Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Down 13%

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS)’s stock price traded down 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, 303,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 91,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

