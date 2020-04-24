Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 4.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. 7,788,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

