Peel Hunt Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,130

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,287.33 ($16.93).

HSX stock opened at GBX 747.40 ($9.83) on Monday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 971.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,280.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

