Peel Hunt Cuts Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Price Target to GBX 270

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

BMY opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

