Peel Hunt Cuts Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Price Target to GBX 270

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.
BMY opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
