Peel Hunt Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 490

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beazley to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 538.20 ($7.08).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 371.80 ($4.89) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

