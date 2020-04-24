Peoples Financial Corporation (PFBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

OTCMKTS:PFBX traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 3,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

