Peoples Utah Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Len E. Williams acquired 4,500 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $88,695.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Olson acquired 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $868,725. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.