Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,675. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.