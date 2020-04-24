Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.90 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.15. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.70. 2,886,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,805. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

