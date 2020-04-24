Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.168-7.494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE:PM opened at $71.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit