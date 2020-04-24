Pinnacle Financial Partners to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,781. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

