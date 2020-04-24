Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.10

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 14130379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64.

Pires Investments Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

