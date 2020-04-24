PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.73. 2,118,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.