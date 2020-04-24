Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFD. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.59) on Monday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $383.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.