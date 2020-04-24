Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Prologis stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

