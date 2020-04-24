Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 235,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,528. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.