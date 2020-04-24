Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

NYSE DGX traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. 364,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,047. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.